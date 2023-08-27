Calgary's 'Momo' community celebrates Cameroonian culture

Calgary's "Momo" community from Cameroon had its culture on full display Saturday.

The event promoted the dance, food and spirit of the Cameroonian people.

The mayor was even on hand to pass out awards to some community members.

"Momo culture is a rich culture. Women have a lot to play. After this, we will have our cultural manifestation, with cultural dance," said Antoine Robert, the organization's secretary general of the Momo Cultural and Development Association.

Robert said part of his organization's role is to help newcomers adjust to life in Canada.

"New immigrants coming to Calgary, sometimes back home its 40 degrees, and here it's -20 degrees, so we have to get them something warm to put on their body."

"We need to teach them how to adapt to the culture – this is the kind of thing you will be seeing, this is the kind of things you will be eating. Don't feel it is so hard to adapt.

"We do donations. We contribute dresses – each and every one can get a coat. We tell them, you have a rich background. Go to the Centre for Newcomers. Go to the Food Bank. Get some stuff there. If you have to go to school, go to school. Those are the little things that we do – we tell them, Canadian culture is like this. You don't have to drive like this.

"The new kids who come – they're going to adapt," he said. "They come to events like this and they can relax, and in two, three years, they're adapted."