Calgary's most popular SkipTheDishes orders in 2021

Online food delivery app SkipTheDishes has released its list of the most popular food items bought in Calgary this year.

The company delivers food from more than 47,000 restaurants across Canada in 365 cities.

Here in Calgary, Skip said the most popular items ordered in 2021 were:

Chicken sandwiches

French fries

Cheeseburgers

The company said Calgary’s most expensive order this year was $819.45.

Calgary's most frequent Skip user ordered 764 times, an average of slightly more than 2.2 orders per day.

Nationally, the most frequent Skip user ordered 1,475 times – which the company says is a new record.

According to Skip, the three-most ordered cuisines across Canada this year were fast food, pizza and Asian cuisine.

The company says users across Canada have ordered over 17 million pieces of sushi this year, with salmon the most popular type ordered in Alberta.

In Alberta, the most ordered convenience store item was slushies.

SkipTheDishes said it sold over 17.1 million chicken wings, 1.9 million tacos and 8.3 million pizzas across Canada in 2021, and that pepperoni was the most popular pizza topping.

Canadians seem to be enjoying late-night eats more this year, up 40 per cent in 2021 compared to 2020.