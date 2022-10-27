Calgary's National Music Centre partners with CJAY 92 on after-school program

The National Music Centre (NMC) has announced a new partnership with a Calgary radio in an effort to support aspiring rock stars.

The partnership with CJAY 92, a sister station of CTV, will see the NMC's long-running free after-school drop-in program for musically-inclined youth renamed "CJAY 92’s Jesse & JD present NMC Jam Club."

The program invites teens aged 13-19 to jam, practice their skills and explore their creative potential every Thursday at Studio Bell.

The music centre says all skill levels are welcome, and teens without any instruments of their own can utilize the NMC's extensive collection of keyboards, acoustic guitars, electric guitars with amplifiers, ukuleles and drum kits.

"As the parent of two kids I know how important programs like NMC Jam Club are for young musicians," said CJAY 92 morning show host Jesse Modz.

"CJAY 92 is proud to support the future of Calgary’s music scene," added morning show host JD Lewis.

The National Music Centre says the Jam Club has been an integral part its educational offerings for over a decade and has had a "significant impact" on the local music scene since then.

“With music programs in schools declining, NMC Jam Club fills a much-needed void by offering musical mentorship and a safe space for kids to learn and make new friends," NMC president and CEO Andrew Mosker said.

"We’ve seen many young people in the community cut their teeth in our Jam Club program and graduate to the stages of Calgary’s beloved music venues."

In addition to renaming the program, CJAY 92 announced Thursday it will be gifting 92 brand new guitars to 92 deserving kids from now until Christmas.

To nominate a child, you can visit CJAY92.com.

Then, listen every Friday for 'Free Guitar Friday' with Jesse and JD to hear the pair surprise future rock stars with what may be their first guitar.

CJAY 92’s Jesse & JD present NMC Jam Club runs Thursdays between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and there's no obligation to attend week to week. Space is limited.

For more information you can visit Studio Bell's website.