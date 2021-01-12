Calgary’s National Sport School (NSS) will be joining the Palliser School Division after gaining approval from their board of trustees Tuesday afternoon.

“WinSport is thrilled that the National Sport School will be joining the Palliser School Division in September, ensuring its long-term future at Canada Olympic Park,” said WinSport’s vice-president and chief financial officer Phil Graham. “The Palliser School Division has demonstrated its commitment to operating unique, small schools efficiently and effectively and with its focus on developing caring citizens in a changing world, the timing couldn’t be better.”

As of June 30, 2020, the NSS, a centre that has produced both Olympic and Paralympic champions for Canada was no longer running as a Calgary Board of Education school.

The institution was created in collaboration between WinSport Canada and the CBE in 1994.

“We recognize the excellent work of WinSport and the Calgary Board of Education in the establishment and operation of the National Sport School,” said the superintendent of the Palliser School Division, Dave Driscoll. “We are looking forward to working with WinSport in writing the next chapter of the National Sport School and supporting current and future student-athletes as they pursue their passions and dreams.”

The new partnership with Palliser School Division will come into effect in September.

“We look forward to working with the Palliser School Division on engaging with existing students and their families to further develop our vision for the future of the NSS,” said Graham.