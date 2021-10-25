Calgary's new 88th Street S.E. extension now complete

Work on Calgary's new 88th Street S.E. extension is now complete.

The City of Calgary says the extension between Stoney Trail and 196th Avenue S.E. will serve as a connector between future communities.

Adjacent to the community of Mahogany, the project allows for development to begin east of the Seton Town Centre and provides direct access to Rangeview as well as a second access to Mahogany.

"We are excited to be providing more ways for people to connect with each other," said the city's Senior Transportation Engineer Nik Danilov, in a news release.

"The extension of 88th Street S.E. and a connection to a future 196 Avenue S.E. will help to serve a major employment hub like the South Health Campus and those looking to live, work and play in Calgary’s southeast."

The extension spans 2.6 kilometres and work has been ongoing since July 2020.

“This is an example of the exceptional growth and community development that’s happening in our Ward," former Ward 12 councillor Shane Keating said.

"It’s great to see Mahogany and Rangview have a new access as this will pave the way for a better connected Ward 12.

"This is a success because it reduces traffic congestion and best of all, provides more travel opportunities for Calgarians."