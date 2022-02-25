Calgary's new integrity commissioner 'honoured' to take on role

The City of Calgary announced council's new integrity commissioner on Friday.

Ellen-Anne O’Donnell, the former chair of the Alberta Law Enforcement Review Board, has been appointed to the position.

The city says O’Donnell brings over 30 years of legal experience and public service to her new role. She has degrees from Osgoode Hall Law School, York University and McGill University, plus additional certifications from Harvard Law School and the ADR Institute of Alberta.

Over the years, O’Donnell has served in leadership roles with the Canadian Association of Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, Criminal Injuries Review Board and as Alberta Queen’s bench dispute resolution officer in family law.

“I am honored to accept this appointment, which will allow me to meaningfully serve Calgarians and the City of Calgary," said O’Donnell in a news release.

"I will apply my extensive expertise, commitment, and dedication to the highest ethical standards, in fulfilling my responsibilities as the Integrity Commissioner.”

Calgary was the first municipality in Western Canada to appoint an integrity commissioner when it did so in 2016.

The integrity commissioner is responsible for investigating and adjudicating potential ethics matters related to city council where she sees fit.

O’Donnell replaces Meryl Whittaker, who retired in September 2021.