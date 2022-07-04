Calgary's new pop-up space on Stephen Avenue celebrates Black culture

A previously empty storefront in downtown Calgary is now the location of a pop-up space celebrating Black culture and excellence.

The University of Calgary announced the project on Monday.

The pop-up – located at 808 First Street S.W. – provides a space for Black communities, local leaders, artists and musicians to come together, display or perform their work.

Transformative Racial and Spatial Justice: Celebrating Black People’s Knowledges and Contributions is a collaboration between the U of C's Faculty of Social Work Anti-Black Racism Task Force and the School of Architecture Planning and Landscape (SAPL), led by Dr. Patrina Duhaney.

"This space will offer an amazing opportunity to celebrate Black contributions in Calgary’s downtown," Duhaney said in a release.

It will also house a summer youth leadership program that will allow 23 participants (age 15-18) to develop their leadership abilities.

"It creates access for youth in spaces they are often excluded. Activities in the space are intended to illuminate the intersections between race and space, and to dismantle and transform oppressive spaces that minimize or exclude Black contributions."

Through the youth leadership program, participants will take part in a series of workshops and activities to bring awareness to emerging issues in Black communities and develop an action plan to enact change.

"Locals and tourists will also appreciate the vibrant infusion of Black art and culture," Duhaney said.

"The project is intended to recognize the strength, resilience and plight of Black people while advocating for Black inclusion through spatial justice opportunities."

Transformative Racial and Spatial Justice: Celebrating Black People’s Knowledges and Contributions officially opened to the public on Monday.