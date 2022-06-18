Calgary's newly renovated Somerset Spray Park reopens, along with 5 other sites
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
A number of Calgary spray parks are opening to the public on Saturday, including the newly renovated Somerset Spray Park.
According to the City of Calgary's website, the following additional sites are operational as of Saturday: Variety Spray Park, Valleyview Spray Park, Canmore Spray Park, Rotary Spray Park and the Riley Park Wading Pool.
The city says the Prairie Winds spray park and wading pool is expected to open by June 21 at the latest, while the Bowness Wading Pool is expected to open by June 25.
City of Calgary wading pools and spray parks are typically open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.
For more information on wading pools, spray parks and outdoor pools you can visit the City of Calgary's website.
-
OPP investigate fatal collision in KingsvilleOne person has died as the result of a single-vehicle collision in Kingsville overnight Sunday, OPP continues to investigate.
-
Heat warning issued for parts of Simcoe Muskoka, with 30C+ highsThe heat is back on this week as temperatures climb into the 30s across central Ontario, igniting a heat warning for several areas.
-
Calgary Zoo announces death of baby Rocky Mountain goatStaff at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo are mourning the loss of a Rocky Mountain goat born just last month.
-
Fight between two men in Blenheim leads to chargesA 22-year-old Blenheim man is facing charges after a dispute with another man.
-
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco returns to Caesars Windsor for two showsCaesars Windsor is welcoming back an Italian American comedian for two shows this fall.
-
City of Windsor to continue goal of planting more than 2,000 trees this yearAccording to a recent study, Windsor has increased its tree canopy cover to around 19 per cent, with plans to grow as the city hopes to plant more than 2,000 trees this year.
-
395 vehicles screened during Windsor RIDE programWindsor police conducted 21 breathalyzer tests while screening 395 vehicles at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere initiative over the weekend.
-
Kingsville will have a new mayor after 19 yearsThe Town of Kingsville will have a new mayor this fall for the first time in 19 years.
-
How Windsor is marking National Indigenous Peoples DayNational Indigenous Peoples Day is celebrated each year on June 21, this year there are multiple opportunities for community members to engage and learn about the history and culture.