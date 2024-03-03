Calgary's Nick Tetz wins Lethbridge PBR championship

Calgary’s Nick Tetz must have felt right at home in front of a sold-out crowd at the Enmax Centre in Lethbridge Saturday night, where he was perfect in winning the Pro Bull Riders’ South Country Co-op Showdown.

It was Tetz’s fourth Cup Series win at Lethbridge events since 2022.

After winning the first two rounds, Tetz went head to head with Grand Funk (Kinky Buckers) and never looked back. He reached the requisite eight easily, en route to chalking up 89 points, the high score for the weekend, which clinched victory for him.

It was a grand time in Lethbridge for Nick Tetz claiming the top spot with this 89-point ride aboard Grand Funk! pic.twitter.com/JUMrTzTYTL

Tetz picked up 130 national points at the event, moving to within 186.5 points of the leader, Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan’s Cody Coverhuk.

Coverchuk finished second.

The CC rider, Cody Coverchuk had a smoke show aboard Smoke Bomb during the first night of competition in Lethbridge, AB with this 86-point ride! pic.twitter.com/p6txUhsosG

Red Deer’s Ashton Sahli tied for third with Weston Davidson of Strongfield, Saskatchewan.

Tetz was previously featured as the Athlete of the Week on CTV News.