Calgarians wanting to stay warm while moving around the downtown core will have another option on Monday as parts of the Plus-15 system is scheduled to reopen for use.

The 16-kilometre sheltered pedestrian walkway — which has 83 bridges connecting downtown buildings — was closed on Dec. 13, 2020 when the province announced strict COVID-19 measures.

With some of those measures set to ease on Feb. 8, most of the walkways are being reopened Mondays to Fridays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Select parts will also be open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

A full map can be found online. (LINK TO MAP)

Some Plus-15 sections will remain closed for repair work, including: