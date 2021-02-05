Plus-15 sections in green will reopen Mondays to Fridays starting Feb. 8. while sections in yellow and orange will be open on weekends as well. (City of Calgary)

Calgarians wanting to stay warm while moving around the downtown core will have another option on Monday as parts of the Plus-15 system is scheduled to reopen for use.

The 16-kilometre sheltered pedestrian walkway — which has 83 bridges connecting downtown buildings — was closed on Dec. 13, 2020 when the province announced strict COVID-19 measures.

With some of those measures set to ease on Feb. 8, most of the walkways are being reopened Mondays to Fridays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Select parts will also be open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

A full map can be found online. (LINK TO MAP)

Some Plus-15 sections will remain closed for repair work, including:

  • From Andrew Davison crossing First Street S.E. to Carter Place
  • From Rocky Mountain Plaza crossing Macleod Trail S.E. to Castell Building (Former Central Library)
  • From CPA Lot 36 City Hall Parkade crossing Macleod Trail S.E. to Arts Commons
  • From Calgary Telus Convention Centre crossing Ninth Avenue S.E. to Palliser One
  • Enclosed Walkway located on the interior of the block between Carter Place to Rocky Mountain Plaza