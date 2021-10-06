Calgary's pop-up farm stands expand amid increasing demand for fresh food

If you're hoping to pick up some fresh produce for your Thanksgiving dinner this weekend then you may want to head to one of Calgary's pop-up farm stands.

This year, the farm stands have expanded to three CTrain stations (Sunalta, Crowfoot and Westbrook) and eight community hubs.

The produce for sale at the stands comes from local farms, food growers and distributers.

"Bringing pop-up farm stands into community hubs provides Calgarians with another option for purchasing fresh cabbage, tomatoes, beets and other produce," Kristi Peters, food systems planner for the city, said.

The pop-up stands are organized by Fresh Routes, a non-profit organization that looks to bring healthy and affordable food to Canadians.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic it’s been a challenge for some Calgarians to access affordable food," Fresh Routes co-founder Lourdes Juan said.

"We’re able to bring fresh produce to those who may have trouble accessing food for a variety of reasons."

The City of Calgary said the pop-up stands have been incredibly successful so far, with some even seeing lineups form before they open.

"Being able to sell Calgarians delicious, locally grown food in their neighbourhoods has been a great opportunity for us," Paul Dejonge, owner of Broxburn Farm, said.

All market vendors are required to follow Alberta Health Service's Guidance for Farmers’ Markets and Public Markets.

To learn more about the stands and see a market schedule you van visit Calgary.ca/LocalFood.