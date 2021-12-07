Calgary's record-setting frisbee-catching dog spooked by air cannon blast at Falcons' game in Atlanta
Frisbee Rob and Sailor the Touchdown Dog ran into some turbulence in their effort to set an NFL end zone to end zone record toss Sunday.
The Calgary duo, who dazzled Stamps fans with a 109 yard completion earlier in October that went viral — attracting 23 million views on TikTok, didn't fare quite as well in the deep south.
Seconds before they were set to take the field during the halfstime show, Sailor was spooked by an air cannon.
It went off to signify an interception in the final minutes of the first half of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Bucaneers.
Instead, Rob threw the Frisbee and Sailor chased it for a while, but then backed off.
It was doubly disappointing, Rob said, because they successfully executed the play twice in rehearsal, only to have an air cannon blast ruin the moment at halftime.
There's no word yet on when Sailor and Frisbee Rob will try again.
-
New report shows femicide on the rise in OntarioThe Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Housing is out with its annual report on femicide and has found it's on the rise in Ontario. There were five cases in the northeast.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta todayAlberta's number of Omicron COVID-19 cases grew to 11 on Monday, and pandemic deaths to 3,263.
-
Multi-vehicle crash causes road closures on Manitoba highwayA multi-vehicle crash has forced road closures on Manitoba’s Highway 1 on Tuesday morning.
-
COVID-19 update: B.C. health officials to share latest information on the coronavirusB.C. public health officials are scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the province at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Four new deaths, 51 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths over three days.
-
City of Regina set to 'light the lights'The 20th annual City of Regina Light the Lights celebration is set to go Tuesday at City Hall from 6 to 8 p.m.
-
COVID-19 case temporarily closes Prince Edward Island courthouseCourt operations in Charlottetown are on hold today after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
-
B.C. storms: Crews still working to restore power to some impacted by November's atmospheric riversBC Hydro says its crews restored service to more than 80 customers in the Interior over the weekend who were impacted by a severe storm on Nov. 14 and 15.
-
Could surge in COVID-19 cases in Ontario, Quebec mean new restrictions? Expert weighs inAs Canada's two most populous provinces grapple with a surge in COVID-19 cases, concerns are swirling over whether new restrictions could be imposed before the holidays.