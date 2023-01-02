Calgary's Rose and Crown pub known for spooky history shuts its doors
Pieces of an iconic Calgary pub are hitting the auction block.
The Rose and Crown pub announced on social media Saturday that it has closed its doors permanently.
The building was converted into a bar back in 1986, but was originally a funeral home, built in the 1920s.
The Rose and Crown was considered by budding ghostbusters some to be one of the most haunted places in Calgary.
On Instagram, commenters mourned the closing of a cherished Calgary venue.
One, @abcarruthers said, "Met my wife here, was witness to a friends wedding, birthdays, parties, Christmas parties, stampede, losing the Rose is a big loss for its many patrons."
For anyone interested in acquiring a piece of memorabilia or equipment from the pub, an online auction is being launched later this month.
A post shared by Rose & Crown #TheRoseYYC (@roseandcrownyyc)
