Calgary's seasonal patios pop back up, bringing 'vibrancy' and 'whimsy'

Calgary will once again see dozens of popup patios throughout the city this summer as eateries expanded their outdoor dining areas – or create new ones altogether.

Extended outdoor patios and popup patios were granted throughout the city in 2020 as a way to help restaurants cope with restrictive pandemic-related public health measures that placed limitations on indoor service.

In 2022, the seasonal patio program became a permanent fixture, with permits effective for three years.

This year, the city says more than 110 eateries are taking part in the program and constructing temporary patios on both public and private land.

Like last year, restaurants can either locate their temporary patios (those on public property) on the road in the parking lane, or install a continuous boardwalk for pedestrians.

Erin Chrusch, the city's leader of business and local economy, says permit fees were once again waived, as they had been for the previous two years.

"We know businesses have appreciated that support in past years and we are happy we could offer it in 2023," she said.

"Since the seasonal patio program was introduced, the city has worked with businesses and other interested parties to assess and adjust the permit process.

"We keep incorporating that feedback and believe we are at a place where the process is clear and understood."

Annie MacInnis, executive director for the Kensington Business Improvement Area, says visitors and residents to the area have embraced the opportunity to be outdoors.

"Patios bring vibrancy to our streets, and the decorated concrete barricades and flowers in planters provide safety and beauty and whimsy to Kensington," MacInnis said.

"We love our patios."