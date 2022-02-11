Calgary's Ship and Anchor pub to require proof of vaccination until March

A popular pub on 17th Avenue will be requiring its patrons prove they're vaccinated (or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours) for another two weeks.

The Ship and Anchor announced on Friday it will be waiting until March 1 to stop participating in Alberta's Restrictions Exemption Program (REP).

Premier Jason Kenney announced on Tuesday afternoon that the controversial vaccine passport program would end as of midnight as the first stage in a three-step approach to loosening COVID-19 health restrictions.

"While we believe that transitioning to an endemic response is the next reasonable step in managing COVID, we want to proceed cautiously, both to lessen the risk of triggering further restrictions or shutdowns and (to) allow time for our patrons and staff to adjust to changing risk levels," the Ship and Anchor said in a statement posted to social media.

The venue had already announced Wednesday it would "hit pause" on removing the REP while management consulted with staff and assessed customers' comfort levels.

"We have taken a cautious approach throughout the pandemic," said Friday's update from the pub.

"Knowing we have immunocompromised patrons and staff we felt it important to provide advance notice before removing the REP."

The business noted March 1 is the tentative date for the second stage in Kenney's three-step removal of restrictions.

At that time, indoor and outdoor social gathering limits will be lifted as will requirements for indoor masking.

"We hope by then, everyone is prepared to make that transition," The Ship and Anchor said.

Though the province has cancelled the REP, closing times, liquor curfews and table capacities in restaurants remain in place.

The Ship and Anchor said the past two years have been tough for everyone, and every business will respond differently depending on their priorities.

"There is no clear path through this, and we sincerely appreciate the overwhelming support we have received while we try to find our way."

Following the announcement, the Ship and Anchor updated its Facebook page to say commenting had been turned off "for the time being, as the announcement had led to "some intolerant and hateful exchanges."