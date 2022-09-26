Calgary's Silver Inn Restaurant to close down in October

An iconic Calgary restaurant known for inventing ginger beef will be shutting down after almost 50 years in operation.

Silver Inn Restaurant, located in Tuxedo Park, will close its doors on Oct. 9.

"It is a difficult decision for us," said a Facebook post from the restaurant.

"We met a lot of very nice people over the years and (saw) generations of customers grow up with us."

Silver Inn Restaurant has served Calgarians Peking-style Chinese food for 47 years, and chef George Wong is credited with creating the now widely cooked and consumed dish of ginger beef back in the 1970s.

"We are also very proud to be recognised in putting Calgary on the culinary map with our invention of ginger beef," said the post.

Although the restaurant's final day of operation is coming up, the owners say they are "developing a new business plan."

"Maybe someday a new version of Silver Inn will re-emerge in Calgary or elsewhere in Canada," said the Facebook post.