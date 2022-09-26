Calgary's Silver Inn Restaurant to close down in October
An iconic Calgary restaurant known for inventing ginger beef will be shutting down after almost 50 years in operation.
Silver Inn Restaurant, located in Tuxedo Park, will close its doors on Oct. 9.
"It is a difficult decision for us," said a Facebook post from the restaurant.
"We met a lot of very nice people over the years and (saw) generations of customers grow up with us."
Silver Inn Restaurant has served Calgarians Peking-style Chinese food for 47 years, and chef George Wong is credited with creating the now widely cooked and consumed dish of ginger beef back in the 1970s.
"We are also very proud to be recognised in putting Calgary on the culinary map with our invention of ginger beef," said the post.
Although the restaurant's final day of operation is coming up, the owners say they are "developing a new business plan."
"Maybe someday a new version of Silver Inn will re-emerge in Calgary or elsewhere in Canada," said the Facebook post.
-
Kicking off the Christmas Cheer season on the fairwayToday's golf tournament is the official kick-off to a season of fundraising for the not-for-profit organization that collects cash, food and toys for vulnerable families and individuals at Christmas.
-
$5M in land donated to Nature Trust of B.C. and Vancouver Island First NationA large piece of land estimated to be worth millions of dollars in Parksville, B.C., is being turned over to the Nature Trust of B.C. and the Snaw'naw'as First Nation. Some 71 acres of land beside Top Bridge Regional Park is being gifted to the two groups by construction company Emil Anderson Group.
-
Calgary Stampeders sign quarterback Maier to contract extensionThe Calgary Stampeders signed American quarterback Jake Maier to a contract extension through the 2024 season Tuesday.
-
WRH adds to its planning team for new acute care hospitalProgress continues to be made in next steps to building Windsor Essex’s new acute care hospital. Stantec Architecture has been selected as the Planning, Design and Conformance (PDC) consultant for project.
-
Suspect in fatal Etobicoke drive-by shooting arrested in Saskatchewan more than a year laterA man wanted by police in connection with a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke that killed a 21-year-old man has been taken into custody in Saskatchewan more than a year after the alleged incident.
-
This was the winning dish at Ottawa’s top culinary competitionAward-winning chef Briana Kim will represent Ottawa at Canada’s top culinary competition after winning the gold medal at the regional event on Monday.
-
James Earl Jones retires as voice of Darth VaderJames Earl Jones, who for decades has provided Darth Vader's iconic, menacing voice, will not record new lines for new 'Star Wars' projects.
-
Study tries to see if child vaccines and asthma are linkedA number of scientists have wondered if aluminum, a vaccine additive that has been used for decades, had a role in allergies and asthma in children.
-
768 distracted driving tickets handed out in August: SGIThere were 768 distracted driving tickets handed out by police across Saskatchewan in August, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).