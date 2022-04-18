Calgary's Trevor Hofbauer places 15th in Boston Marathon
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Lead/Senior Digital Producer
Ryan White
The top Canadian in this year's running of the Boston Marathon was a Calgarian.
World-renowned distance runner Trevor Hofbauer placed 15th in this year's running of the prestigious race.
The 30-year-old Calgarian finished with a time of 2:10:52, slightly more than four minutes behind top-finisher Evans Chebet of Kenya.
BQ’d at Boston#HumbleBrag #BostonMarathon #Boston126— Trevor Hofbauer (@TrevorHofbauer) April 18, 2022
More than 28,000 people competed in the 126th annual running of the race, a return to the traditional calendar date after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a move of the 2021 edition to the fall.
Hofbauer, who competed for Canada in the Tokyo Olympic Games, was the Canadian marathon champion in both 2019 and 2017, and the Canadian half marathon champion in 2018.
