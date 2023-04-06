Calgary's unemployment remains highest in Canada

Unemployment rates in Alberta were little changed last month, with Calgary maintaining the highest numbers in Canada.

Released on Friday, Statistics Canada's March 2023 Labour Force Survey reported Calgary's unemployment rate was 6.6 per cent, the same as the two months prior.

Of the 37 metropolitan areas surveyed, Calgary's jobless rate was the highest.

In Edmonton, unemployment sat at 5.4 per cent in March, the same as in February.

Lethbridge, however, saw a jump of four-tenths of a percentage point, climbing from 4.3 per cent in February to 4.7 per cent in March.

Alberta's unemployment rate sat at 5.7 per cent in March down ever-so-slightly from 5.8 per cent the month prior.

Employment in the province rose by 14,000, the third increase in four months.

“We are on the right track, and we are committed to continuing the work of our grandparents and great-grandparents who built this province into what it is today," said Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Brian Jean in a statement.

"We are committed to further diversification so that there are more opportunities for everyone so they can support their families and pursue their dreams."

Kathleen Ganley, MLA for Calgary-Mountain View and NDP energy critic, says despite positive job numbers in March, Albertans are still struggling to pay their bills.

"Alberta has the slowest wage growth in the country," she said in a statement.

“In addition, Alberta’s unemployment rate remains higher than the national average while Calgary’s unemployment rate is the highest in the country among cities."

Nationally, Canada's unemployment rate held steady at five per cent, with employment increasing by 35,000 (+0.2 per cent) in March.