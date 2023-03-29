Calgary’s urban hen program open to ‘unlimited’ number of applicants this year

The City of Calgary says there will be no limit on the number of people allowed to keep backyard hens this year.

Last year, the city capped the number of urban livestock licences issued at 100.

In total, the city says 136 people applied. All of the applicants were entered into a lottery system and the successful 100 were chosen at random.

On Wednesday, the city announced it would be releasing an "unlimited" number of licences for 2023.

"We heard from Calgarians that modern pet ownership means more than just caring for cats and dogs," said spokesperson Tara Decker in a news release.

Calgarians interested in applying can do so now, but will need to meet the following application criteria:

Be 18+ years old or have a parent or guardian apply on their behalf;

Complete approved hen-keeping and care training;

Own the property hens will be kept on or have written permission from the property owner; and

Acquire a free Premise Identification (PID) number from the Government of Alberta.

As hens are group animals, you must apply to keep either two or four.

Applicants must also contact the planning and development department to discuss where the coop will be built in their backyards.

"The rules are designed to mitigate concerns before they start – things like not allowing roosters, and ensuring proper housing, training, care conditions and opportunities to address any concerns from your community," said Decker.

More information on the urban hen program is available on the City of Calgary's website.