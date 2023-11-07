Calgary's Veterans Association Food Bank in need of donations as demand increases

We officially honour people who served on Remembrance Day, but the Veterans Association Food Bank in Calgary is reminding people it has a need year-round.

"Veterans are very proud. Very, very proud, right? It's very hard for a veteran to walk through these doors and say 'I need help,' whether that be mentally or physically, or food-wise," said Ryan Preston, a veteran and the veteran outreach co-ordinator at the food bank.

"So, when we do get them in here, it's friendly faces, it's veterans helping veterans."

A year ago, the food bank was handing out 100 food hampers. Now, that number has doubled.

But, as everyone struggles with inflation and the rising cost of living, supply isn't keeping up with demand.

"It hasn't really stopped Calgarians from giving. I mean, instead of 10 cans, maybe it's two cans, but everything helps," Preston said.

Preston says most of their donations come in November leading up to Remembrance Day, but he emphasizes there is a need all 12 months of the year.

"Once the winter months hit, it seems like we jump in demand. It does look full right now -- we do have a lot of stock -- but by the end of this week, the shelves are going to be empty," he said.

"Having the public be aware and know that we are here year-round is very important."

Darryl Andreola is a veteran who has struggled with PTSD and come close to experiencing homelessness.

He knows all too well what it's like to need some extra help.

"For my bills, it was just tough," he said.

"(The Veterans Association) helped pay my rent and that, and I lost my job, so they gave me a job here."

Working at the association's food bank and thrift store allows Andreola to support others just like him.

"We're like a big family," he said.

"It's people that know where I come from and I can understand and empathize with them a little bit more."

The Veterans Association thrift store needs donations, too, as more people look to buy discounted clothing, furniture and other household items.

"They want their dollars to go further these days," said Angela Therrien, who helps sort through donations.

"Because the demand being as high as what it is, our supply is low."

The Veterans Association is also accepting cash donations, funding programs to help veterans like Andreola.

"It makes me remember where I came from and it gives me that sense of fulfillment again," he said.

People can donate online or call the Veterans Association in Calgary at 403-367-8387.

A full list of food and clothing items that are in demand can also be found on the association's website.