Calgary's W.O. Mitchell Book Prize finalists announced

Calgarians looking for their next great read now have three more titles to add to their lists.

This year’s W.O. Mitchell Book Prize finalists were announced Monday and finalists chosen from 47 submissions include:

Memory Speaks: On Losing and Reclaiming Language and Self, Julie Sedivy (Harvard University Press);

My Mother, My Translator, Jaspreet Singh (Vehicule Press), and;

Unbecoming, Neil Surkan (McGill-Queen's University Press).

The prize is part of The Calgary Awards honouring outstanding Calgarians in 13 categories.

"Each was evaluated for originality, creativity, and quality of writing," read a release on the entries.

"The writer must have lived in Calgary for at least two years. Jury members consider visual style, depth, storyline structure, ability to engage the reader, and themes that resonate with the audience. And while you can’t judge a book by its cover, a compelling interior, production quality and even cover design can contribute to an entry’s overall cache."

The aim of the short list is to provide writers with publicity opportunities.

"A good book is a delicacy and treat that encompasses the five senses," says Ellen Kartz, communications coordinator at the Writers’ Guild Alberta.

"The W.O. Mitchell book prize validates excellence in writing and celebrates our thriving story-telling community."

A virtual reading by the finalists is scheduled for 7 p.m. on April 28 and registration can be done on The Calgary Awards website.

The W.O. Mitchell Book Prize was established in 1996 to honour Calgary’s beloved namesake storyteller, W.O. Mitchell, author of many short stories, plays and books including Who Has Seen the Wind, which sold close to one million copies.

More information on this year’s finalists can be found online.