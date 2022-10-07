Calgary's warm weather hiccups Tuesday

AFTERNOON UPDATE: I have had the blinders on a bit too much chatting about the potential for flurries (still ther, but barely, FYI) Monday evening that I've completely neglected to discuss the wind; with our air temperature expected to drop from a high of 23 C to a low of 3 C, we can anticipate overnight wind gusts out of the northwest clocking at 60 kilometres per hour, with some gust potential striking to the eighty kilometre per hour range.

It's a fine thing to have Wednesday posted in the forecast below; after just a single day beneath a seasonal normal, we're right back at it again with warmth.

MORNING EDITION: Our forecast from yesterday is holding steady. The shift from last night's forecast models to today's is solely in the precipitation type expected late Monday and early Tuesday.

It's a tricky thing, predicting up to five days out; however, the line of models from that distance did a pretty solid job. Our low temperature outlook for Tuesday has improved. Not enough to negate flurries, but enough to challenge their development. There is a trade-off, however; now, we have some potential to see up to 10 millimetres of rain. Not a big deal; most of this is falling overnight from Monday to Tuesday. With temperatures as low as 3 C, there's the risk of fog overnight there.

You might be thinking 'It's Friday, isn't there anything to report for the weekend?'.

Not really. Fair weather dominates the forecast, here.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Friday

Evening: clear, low 5 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clear, low 4 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: clear, low 7 C

Monday

Increasing cloud

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: chance of showers, risk of flurries, low 3 C

Tuesday

Showers, early risk of early flurries

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: chance of showers, flurries, low 1 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Don's up with the pic the day, having spent a portion of Thursday at Ptarmigan Lake.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.