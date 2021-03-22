A Calgary brewery that was recently acquired by Sleeman Breweries Ltd. is set to undergo a massive expansion of its facility.

Wild Rose Brewery has announced plans for a $4.12 million upgrade of its location in southwest Calgary that will increase its production capacity and see the adoption of advanced canning technology.

"We've seen dramatic growth of canned beer here in Alberta over the past 18 months," explained Brian Smith, Wild Rose Brewery's director of operations, in a statement released Monday. "During this time, our team had done everything possible to keep up with the increasing consumer demand.

"This expansion will address our current capacity issues while providing the flexibility for further expansion to support long-term growth."

The upgrades, including the new canning line and additional tank capacity, are expected to be complete by the spring of 2022.

In May 2019, Wild Rose Brewery shareholders voted in favour of selling the company to Ontario-based Sleeman and the deal was finalized weeks later.

The Calgary-based craft brewery began operations in 1996 in the Foothills Industrial Park and later moved to a 40,000 square foot facility.

Taproom staff confirm to CTV News that the taproom in Currie Barracks will remain open during the expansion of the production and distribution facility.

Sleeman Breweries Ltd. was purchased by Japan's Sapporo Breweries in 2006.