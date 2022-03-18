Calgary's Yvonne Ejim leads Gonzaga to opening victory in women's March Madness

Another Calgary hoops hero is moving on in the NCAA Women's basketball tournament.

Yvonne Ejim, a 2020 graduate from the Edge School in Calgary, scored 14 points and added six rebounds Friday as the Gonzaga Bulldogs defeated Nebraska 68-55, to move to the second round of the women's tourney.

According to Alberta Basketball's Twitter feed, Ejim is one of four Albertans competing in March Madness. The others include former Calgarian Phillipina Kyei, Edmonton's Aher Uguak and Calgary's Clayton Henry,

Four Alberta athletes set to compete in @MarchMadnessMBB and @MarchMadnessWBB



Don't miss Yvonne Ejim, Phillipina Kyei, Clayton Henry and Aher Uguak taking the court this weekend!



Visit the link for more

⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/vuxeIzoVla pic.twitter.com/0Elzyl5aF5

Henry was part of the winning team Thursday night, when New Mexico upset Connecticut in the opening night of the NCAA men's basketball tourney.

Kyei moved to Calgary from Ghana when she was 13, starring in local hoops before moving to Toronto. She plays for the Oregon Ducks whose first game is Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against Belmont.

Edmonton's Aher Uguak plays for Loyola, which lost Friday.

Ejim's former classmates at the Edge School cheered her on from Twitter Friday.

"Cheering on alumna Yvonne Ejim and the @ZagWBB during March Madness" they said.

Cheering on alumna Yvonne Ejim and the @ZagWBB squad during March Madness! pic.twitter.com/GD6a5StGl3

Gonzaga's next opponent is expected to be Louisville on Sunday. Henry and New Mexico State will play Arkansas Saturday night, with tipoff at 6:40 p.m.

NEW MEXICO STATE PULLS OFF THE UPSET ��



(12) NMSU takes down (5) UConn, 70-63, to move on to the Round of 32#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/gQZPgeuu5Q