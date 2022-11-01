Calgary sales fall 15 per cent in Oct., but on track for record year: real estate board
The Calgary Real Estate Board says the city is on track to record a record year for home sales, even as the number of transactions in October fell 15 per cent from the year before.
The Alberta board says October sales totalled 1,857, while year-to-date sales reached 26,823, a 13 per cent increase from this time last year.
The board's chief economist says the numbers indicate conditions are tight, but not as tight as earlier in the year and not on par with other major Canadian cities, where there has been a significant pullback in demand.
Ann-Marie Lurie suspects Calgary is different because its employment growth, positive migration flows and the strong commodity market are helping offset some of the impacts of inflation.
The Calgary board found new listings in October totalled 2,175, a 13 per cent drop from the same time last year.
The benchmark price for the month was $523,900, up almost 10 per cent from a year earlier, while the average price of a home sold in October edged up five per cent to $509,576 compared with October last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2022.
-
Contenders for Brooks-Medicine Hat legislature seat, including Premier Danielle Smith, debate educationThe five candidates looking to represent the provincial riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat squared-off for the first time Tuesday night.
-
Sudbury group dedicated to helping homeless opens new locationA Sudbury organization dedicated to helping the city’s most vulnerable has opened a new location. The Go-Give Project planned to open on Durham Street, but switched to a Larch Street location instead.
-
Why Russia's pullout from Ukraine grain deal will impact prices in CanadaRussia's recent pullout from a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain will likely impact prices in Canada.
-
United Way and 669 Heat in Sudbury kick off furnace giveawayThe United Way Centraide North East Ontario and Northern Air & Mechanical Systems have launched a furnace giveaway contest.
-
'What are they trying to hide?': B.C.'s refusal to release hospital ejection data concerns advocateA month after they announced plans were underway to eject hundreds of hospital patients to make room for a potential wave of COVID-19 and influenza patients, British Columbia’s government is fighting to conceal how many have been sent away.
-
-
'The last thing they want to do is surrender their pets': Food drive supports Calgary veterans, and their animalsMany Calgary veterans rely heavily on the Veterans Association Food Bank to feed not only themselves, but the animals they hold dear to their hearts.
-
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Fort McMurray neighbourhoodResidents of a Fort McMurray neighbourhood are being asked to shelter in place.
-
Sudbury Wolves unveil 50th anniversary jerseyThe Sudbury Wolves unveiled a special jersey Tuesday to celebrate 50 years on the ice. Players were hard at work this summer designing the jersey with the 50th anniversary logo.