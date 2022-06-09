Calgary seeks feedback on the future of Chinatown
Can you think of any way to improve Chinatown?
The City of Calgary is looking for feedback as it works to make the culturally-rich area a more vibrant place to live, work and visit.
City officials teamed up with stakeholders to create a Cultural Plan and a new Area Redevelopment Plan for Chinatown.
"These two plans have the shared goal: to support Chinatown’s future growth," said a city release.
"Chinatown's new Area Redevelopment Plan (ARP) is a statutory document that will help guide where and how future growth and development should happen.
"The Calgary Chinatown Cultural Plan will be a roadmap to use Chinatown’s cultural resources to sustain and improve the quality of life in the area."
A draft version of the ARP is available for viewing on the city's website.
Those who view it are asked to provide any feedback they may have before June 20.
To learn more about the two plans or provide feedback you can visit Calgary.ca/Chinatown.
-
-
-
North Preston celebrates life of young boy killed in DecemberThere was a special celebration Thursday in a community outside Halifax to honour the life of a young boy who was killed in December.
-
Pacific FC to host team from Jamaica at Starlight Stadium in international tournamentThe buzz keeps getting louder for Vancouver Island's only professional soccer team.
-
Police investigate stolen Pride flags from three Leamington schoolsPolice are investigating three incidents of Pride flags stolen from separate incidents in the Leamington area over the last week.
-
HMCS Halifax Commanding Officer temporarily removed from duty while on European deploymentThe Commanding Officer of HMCS Halifax has been temporarily removed from his post following several incidents onboard the ship during Operation Reassurance.
-
Advocate says homeless numbers escalating in Fraser Valley as cost of living increasesAn advocate for the homeless in the Fraser Valley says he’s never seen the situation as dire as it currently is and adds that it’s time for people to work together to find solutions.
-
Greater Sudbury one of 21 municipalities to get credit rating upgradeGreater Sudbury's credit has been upgraded from an AA to AA+ by Standard & Poor's Global Ratings.
-
Labour shortage will last 5 years, says B.C. business professorCanada’s aging population combined with the number of people who are retiring mean the country is facing a long road to recovering its workforce.