Calgary senior located after Marlborough Park disappearance


The Calgary Police Service confirms a 76-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon has been located.

Paul Bird went missing from the community of Marlborough Park around 2 p.m. Monday.

Officials said at the time the senior may have been confused and was not dressed for the winter weather.

Police confirmed early Tuesday afternoon that Bird had been found.

