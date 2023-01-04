Calgary senior missing, police look to public for help
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Calgary police are asking for help finding a missing senior.
Norman Dar, 74, was last seen leaving his Lake Bonavista home at roughly 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
He is described as being 168 centimetres tall (5'6") with a medium build. He wears glasses and hearing aids and is balding. Investigators also believe he may be driving a silver 2011 Kia Sportage.
Police say family and friends are concerned for Dar's wellbeing as he suffers from a medical condition.
Anyone with information about Dar's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
