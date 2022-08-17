Calgary senior's disappearance enters fourth day
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Journalist/Producer
Ryan White
The search for a missing 82-year-old Calgary woman has entered its fourth day and police are concerned for her safety.
Calgary Police Service officials say Thuan Nguyen was last seen leaving her home in the southeast community of Penbrooke Meadows on Sunday morning.
Police say she suffers from a medical condition.
Nguyen is described as:
- 157 centimetres (5'2") tall;
- Weighing approximately 68 kilograms (150 lbs);
- Having short black and white hair.
Friends and family say she was wearing a grey jacket, black pants, red shoes and a yellow watch on Sunday morning.
Anyone who spots Nguyen or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.
