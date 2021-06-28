Calgary senior with dementia located after walking away from care home during heat wave
Police confirmed Monday morning that Guido Profeta had been located and is safe with his family.
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as they search for a missing 81-year-old man.
Guido Profeta left his care home in the northwest neighbourhood of Montgomery one Sunday around 8:30 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since.
The 81-year-old suffers from dementia, has Parkinson's and uses a four-wheeled walker to get around. There are significant concerns for his well-being given the heat wave Calgary is experiencing.
Police describe Profeta as:
- A Caucasian, Italian man;
- Approximately 160 centimetres (5'3") tall;
- Weighing roughly 73 kilograms (160 pounds);
- Have brown hair but bald on top; and,
- Having hazel eyes.
At the time of his disappearance, Profeta was wearing:
- A white T-shirt;
- Brown shorts;
- Brown socks; and.
- Black flip flops.
Anyone who encounters the missing senior is asked to contact 911 immediately.