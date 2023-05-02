Calgary sets new record high temperature amid spring heat
Alberta saw unseasonably warm weather on Monday, leading to a whopping 34 record daily high temperatures being broken throughout the province, including in Calgary.
Of the places that broke records, Edmonton had the hottest daytime high with 29.4 C.
Calgary's high on Monday climbed to 25.8 C, just narrowly breaking the previous record of 25.6 set in 1890.
The following areas set a new daytime high record on May 1, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada:
Airdrie
- New record of 25.9 C
- Old record of 25.6 C set in 1890
- Records in this area have been kept since 1881
Athabasca
- New record of 28.3 C
- Old record of 26.1 C set in 1950
- Records in this area have been kept since 1900
Banff
- New record of 25.6
- Old record of 23.9 set in 1889
- Records in this area have been kept since 1887
Barrhead
- New record of 27.3
- Old record of 27.2 set in 1941
- Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Bow Valley (Provincial Park)
- New record of 27.2
- Old record of 24.0 set in 1980
- Records in this area have been kept since 1928
Breton
- New record of 28.4 C
- Old record of 25.5 C set in 1998
- Records in this area have been kept since 1939
Brooks
- New record of 27.5 C
- Old record of 26 C set in 1981
- Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Calgary
- New record of 25.8 C
- Old record of 25.6 C set in 1890
- Records in this area have been kept since 1881
Camrose
- New record of 27.1 C
- Old record of 25 C set in 1941
- Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Coronation
- New record of 25.8 C
- Old record of 25.2 C set in 1987
- Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Crowsnest
- New record of 24.1 C
- Old record of 22.9 C set in 2014
- Records in this area have been kept since 1965
Drumheller
- New record of 27.9
- Old record of 26.1 set in 1976
- Records in this area have been kept since 1923
Edmonton (Blatchford area)
- New record of 28.9 C
- Old record of 26.7 C set in 1931
- Records in this area have been kept since 1880
Edmonton International Airport
- New record of 29.4 C
- Old record of 25.2 C set in 1980
- Records in this area have been kept since 1959
Elk Island
- New record of 26.9 C
- Old record of 24.5 C set in 1980
- Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Fort Chipewyan Area
- New record of 26.6 C
- Old record of 24.6 C set in 1980
- Records in this area have been kept since 1883
Highvale
- New record of 28.4
- Old record of 26.0 set in 1980
- Records in this area have been kept since 1977
Jasper
- New record of 25.9 C
- Old record of 25.6 C set in 1931
- Records in this area have been kept since 1916
Lloydminster
- New record of 23.4 C
- Old record of 23.3 C set in 2016
- Records in this area have been kept since 1952
Lac La Biche
- New record of 27.4 C
- Old record of 25 C set in 1980
- Records in this area have been kept since 1944
Lacombe
- New record of 27.5 C
- Old record of 26.7 C set in 1941
- Records in this area have been kept since 1907
Nordegg
- New record of 24.2 C
- Old record of 24 C set in 1998
- Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Pincher Creek
- New record of 25.5
- Old record of 25.0 set in 1957
- Records in this area have been kept since 1893
Red Deer
- New record of 27.2
- Old record of 25.1 set in 1980
- Records in this area have been kept since 1904
Red Earth Creek
- New record of 27.5 C
- Old record of 26.4 C set in 1998
- Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Rocky Mountain House
- New record of 28.1 C
- Old record of 25.2 C set in 1980
- Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Stettler
- New record of 27 C
- Old record of 24.5 C set in 1980
- Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Stony Plain
- New record of 29 C
- Old record of 25.5 C set in 1980
- Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Sundre
- New record of 27.2 C
- Old record of 23.5 C set in 1998
- Records in this area have been kept since 1993
Taber
- New record of 26.5 C
- Old record of 25 C set in 2000
- Records in this area have been kept since 1947
Three Hills
- New record of 26.8 C
- Old record of 26.1 C set in 1931
- Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Vegreville
- New record of 27.4 C
- Old record of 25 C set in 1980
- Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Wainwright
- New record of 25.7 C
- Old record of 25 C set in 1980
- Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Waterton Park
- New record of 26.1 C
- Old record of 21.9 C set in 2007
- Records in this area have been kept since 1976