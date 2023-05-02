iHeartRadio

Calgary sets new record high temperature amid spring heat


Alberta saw unseasonably warm weather on Monday, leading to a whopping 34 record daily high temperatures being broken throughout the province, including in Calgary.

Of the places that broke records, Edmonton had the hottest daytime high with 29.4 C.

Calgary's high on Monday climbed to 25.8 C, just narrowly breaking the previous record of 25.6 set in 1890.

The following areas set a new daytime high record on May 1, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada:

Airdrie

  • New record of 25.9 C
  • Old record of 25.6 C set in 1890
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1881

Athabasca

  • New record of 28.3 C
  • Old record of 26.1 C set in 1950
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1900

Banff

  • New record of 25.6
  • Old record of 23.9 set in 1889
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1887

Barrhead

  • New record of 27.3
  • Old record of 27.2 set in 1941
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Bow Valley (Provincial Park)

  • New record of 27.2
  • Old record of 24.0 set in 1980
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Breton

  • New record of 28.4 C
  • Old record of 25.5 C set in 1998
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1939

Brooks

  • New record of 27.5 C
  • Old record of 26 C set in 1981
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Calgary

  • New record of 25.8 C
  • Old record of 25.6 C set in 1890
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1881

Camrose

  • New record of 27.1 C
  • Old record of 25 C set in 1941
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Coronation

  • New record of 25.8 C
  • Old record of 25.2 C set in 1987
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Crowsnest

  • New record of 24.1 C
  • Old record of 22.9 C set in 2014
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Drumheller

  • New record of 27.9
  • Old record of 26.1 set in 1976
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1923

Edmonton (Blatchford area)

  • New record of 28.9 C
  • Old record of 26.7 C set in 1931
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1880

Edmonton International Airport

  • New record of 29.4 C
  • Old record of 25.2 C set in 1980
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Elk Island

  • New record of 26.9 C
  • Old record of 24.5 C set in 1980
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Fort Chipewyan Area

  • New record of 26.6 C
  • Old record of 24.6 C set in 1980
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1883

Highvale 

  • New record of 28.4
  • Old record of 26.0 set in 1980
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Jasper 

  • New record of 25.9 C
  • Old record of 25.6 C set in 1931
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Lloydminster 

  • New record of 23.4 C
  • Old record of 23.3 C set in 2016
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Lac La Biche 

  • New record of 27.4 C
  • Old record of 25 C set in 1980
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Lacombe

  • New record of 27.5 C
  • Old record of 26.7 C set in 1941
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1907

Nordegg

  • New record of 24.2 C
  • Old record of 24 C set in 1998
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Pincher Creek

  • New record of 25.5
  • Old record of 25.0 set in 1957
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1893

Red Deer

  • New record of 27.2
  • Old record of 25.1 set in 1980
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1904

Red Earth Creek

  • New record of 27.5 C
  • Old record of 26.4 C set in 1998
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Rocky Mountain House

  • New record of 28.1 C
  • Old record of 25.2 C set in 1980
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Stettler

  • New record of 27 C
  • Old record of 24.5 C set in 1980
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Stony Plain

  • New record of 29 C
  • Old record of 25.5 C set in 1980
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Sundre

  • New record of 27.2 C
  • Old record of 23.5 C set in 1998
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Taber

  • New record of 26.5 C
  • Old record of 25 C set in 2000
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1947

Three Hills

  • New record of 26.8 C
  • Old record of 26.1 C set in 1931
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Vegreville

  • New record of 27.4 C
  • Old record of 25 C set in 1980
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Wainwright

  • New record of 25.7 C
  • Old record of 25 C set in 1980
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Waterton Park

  • New record of 26.1 C
  • Old record of 21.9 C set in 2007
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1976
