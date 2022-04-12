Calgary shelter for survivors of domestic violence creates cultural healing space

Staff at a Calgary shelter are turning the facility's computer room into a healing space for Indigenous clients.

Discovery House is working with Elder Pam Heavy Head on the project, which will make the room look like the inside of a teepee.

Lowri D'Sa, the director of programs and research at Discovery House, says Heavy Head is providing insight on how to make the space feel welcoming and comfortable, and one where moms and kids can go and learn together.

"We want to find a way to create cultural safety," said D'Sa. "So when someone walks into the space, they don't even need to be told they're welcome, they can feel it, they can see it, they can smell it from the medicines there and they can really feel like this is the place where they can be safe and rebuild their lives."

Discovery House has operated in Calgary for over 40 years. The facility works with women and children who are leaving domestic violence to help them find safe housing. Staff then provide supports to help survivors heal from the trauma they've experienced and decide what their next steps are.

Executive director Leslie Hill says about 40 per cent of their clients at any given time are Indigenous and a further 35 per cent are people of color from other racialized communities.

"The over representation of Indigenous people within the domestic violence sector has so much to do with colonization with intergenerational trauma and the experience of residential schools and the '60 Scoop," said Hill. "So we believe that preventing future generations of domestic violence is about that healing and reconnection to culture and doing things in a way that's really partnering with our elders and having them lead the way towards that healing."

Hill says she hasn't worked out all the details to have a set budget to transform the space yet, but is hopeful that it could be ready in six months to a year.

D'Sa is starting to gather meaningful items from cultures all over the world to be in the healing space.

"So we have drums from Egypt and Somalia as well as Indigenous-made drums to have in the space, (along with) prayer mats from different countries," she said.

D'Sa says she hopes whether or not a family might use the new healing space that they can look at it and know it's open and welcoming for whoever comes in the door.

To learn more about Discovery House you can visit the organization's website.