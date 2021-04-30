Calgary shelter needs your help to foster the love story for these guinea pigs

A Calgary animal shelter is hoping the unique situation involving a pair of their guinea pigs will help support the organization and find the pets a forever home.

The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) recently shared the story of June and Johnny, a pair of bonded guinea pigs on social media, including the very unique procedure that had to occur to help them stay together.

"We don’t normally neuter guinea pigs, but these two have a very special bond," AARCS wrote.

"So in order for this adorable twosome to be able to remain together, Johnny required a specialized neuter surgery!"

Now, with Johnny getting the all clear, the pair have tied the knot and are looking for a special family for their forever home.

"They are a bonded pair of piggies that would love a family willing to offer them space to run and play, treat them to mountains of leafy greens, and provide them with lots of love and attention. At only one year old, these two love birds have a lifetime of happiness to share with you," the adoption profile on AARCS' website reads.

In addition to Johnny and June's adoption, the organization says anyone who wants to help them celebrate the union can buy tickets for the Spring Cash Lottery.