Calgary ski jumper Alexandria Loutitt soars to second gold in 2023 at Whistler event
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
Calgary's Alexandria Loutitt did it again Thursday afternoon, winning gold at the FIS Nordic Jr. World Ski Championships in Whistler.
Loutitt edged out Slovenia's Nika Prevc and Austrian Julia Muehlbacher to claim top spot.
It was the second gold of 2023 for the 19-year-old, who also won gold at a World Cup event in Zao, Japan in mid-January.
Then, last weekend, Loutitt's Canadian teammate, Calgarian Abigail Strate, won bronze at an event held in Germany.
The multiple podium visits for the Canadian women jumpers are that much more impressive considering the fact that they were forced to move to Slovenia to train, after the closure of the ski jump practice site at WinSport's Canada Olympic Park in Calgary.
