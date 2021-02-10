Officials with a Calgary soccer club confirm its academy director of soccer operations will have no involvement with the organization as he faces sexual assault charges.

Bogdan Botezatu, 34, was arrested and charged on Feb. 5 following a police investigation into alleged sexual assaults where underage girls were groped in three separate incidents in the communities of West Hillhurst, Thorncliffe and Huntington Hills.

In a letter posted Tuesday, MSB United Soccer Club's board of directors addressed Botezatu's future with the club.

"We are deeply disturbed to learn of the allegations charged against MSB Academy Director of Soccer Operations, Bogdan Botezatu, in the news today. We have no indication or reason to believe that his conduct has impacted any players, Academy trainers, coaches, management or any other members of MSB United.



"Effective immediately, Bogdan Botezatu will not be involved with the club in any capacity while this matter is being investigated. The safety of our players, coaches and management is our number one priority. Both CMSA and MSB United have coach and manager screening requirements in place such as completing the Respect in Sport module and performing an Electronic Police Information Check (e-PIC) to ensure that safety measures are taken to protect all players, volunteers and members of our club.



"We thank all our Trainers, Coaches and Team Managers for all that they do and how you all support the development of our children."

The board concluded its letter by encouraging members to reach out to the organization with any questions or concerns.

In connection with the three alleged assaults that took place between November 2020 and February, Botezatu has been charged with:

Sexual assault (three counts)

Sexual assault with a person under 16 (two counts)

Wearing a disguise while committing an offence.

Botezatu is scheduled to appear in court on March 1.