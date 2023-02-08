Calgary soccer star survives earthquake – but worried for teammates

Calgary soccer star Sam Adekugbe is working with the Red Cross, urging Canadians to donate to quake relief.Adekugbe plays professionally in Turkiye, for Hatayspor, in the devastated city of Antakya.

He survived the disaster, but is worried for his community and teammates

“I thought I was having a panic attack,” Adekugbe told TSN. “And then the shakes just kind of progressed more and more. I started hearing things getting thrown around the kitchen. Plates, cups and all sorts, just hitting the ground.”

“The TV fell over, the table stand fell over, and that's when I realized what was going on."

Adekugbe says some teammates left his place just before the quake, including one player who he says is still unaccounted for.

His team's sporting director is also missing.

He says buildings collapsed and roads are split throughout his community, with many victims trapped in rubble.

“There's so many things to process at that moment in time. Of course your safety is one, but you're just thinking about so many things. You're thinking about what other people are going through, you're thinking about how lucky you are to still be alive.”

Adekugbe and fellow Canadian national team player, Atiba Hutchison, who also plays pro soccer in Turkiye, have set up their own website to raise funds:

Happy Birthday to Atiba Hutchinson, who turns 40 today! ����



20 years. 101 Caps. Legend. pic.twitter.com/DSVYnoxq3S

Adekugbe, 23, moved to Calgary from the UK with his family, when he was 10. He played for Canada in the World Cup in Qatar.

OTD one year ago, @SamAdekugbe capped off an incredible day for the #CANMNT as Les Rouges recorded an unforgettable 2-0 victory over the #USMNT in Hamilton. ���� pic.twitter.com/wzxdfUWjei