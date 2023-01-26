Calgary Stampede accepting applications for 2023 parade

For over 100 years, the Calgary Stampede Parade has served as the official kickoff to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, and this year you could be a part of the action.

Applications for entries in the 2023 parade are now open, and will be accepted until Feb. 15.

"Known around the world for its spectacular floats, stunning array of beautiful horses and marching bands, and of course parade marshals, the Stampede Parade celebrates our western heritage, cultures and community spirit by bringing the city together to officially open the annual Calgary Stampede," said a Thursday news release.

Community groups, cultural organizations, local and national businesses, service clubs, marching bands and equine enthusiasts of all kinds are encouraged to take part in the parade.

"Along with the traditional fan favourites, we always welcome unique and creative new entries which showcase the vibrancy of not just Calgary, but also our province and country," said Keith Marlowe, parade committee vice-chair.

The Calgary Stampede says more than 305,000 attended the 2022 parade in person, with thousands more watching online and on TV.

The 2023 Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16, with the parade on July 7.

For more information on how to apply you can visit the Calgary Stampede's website.