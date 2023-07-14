Calgary Stampede attendance nears 1M mark as 2023 event winds down

Nearly one million people have visited the Calgary Stampede this year with the potential for overall attendance at the 2023 event to be record-breaking.

On Thursday, more than 100,000 people filed through the gates to visit the grounds as the annual celebration hit the one-week mark.

Now, with only Friday, Saturday and Sunday left before the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth ends, officials are waiting to see how overall attendance numbers will fare.

As of Thursday, total attendance at the 2023 event sat at 978,421, including Sneak-A-Peek on Thursday, July 6.

The high numbers come despite a mix of rainy weather, intense heat and wildfire smoke that prompted an air quality statement.

The Calgary Stampede's attendance record is 1,409,371, set in 2012.

In 2019, the Stampede hit its second-highest attendance with 1,275,465 visitors.

A STAMPEDE LIKE WE SAW IN 2014

Calgary Chamber of Commerce CEO and president Deborah Yedlin says the Calgary Stampede has exceeded expectations this year.

"I haven’t seen a Stampede this active and engaged and vibrant since 2014," she said.

"The summer of 2014 was still pretty hot in terms of the market and where the energy sector was going."

Yedlin says workers in corporate Calgary have been out networking at Stampede parties and events.

"I can't tell you how many times I've heard the comment that, 'I can't believe how many conversations I've had about potentially doing business, pursuing other ideas, the deals that are getting done, the meetings that are being set up post-Stampede.'

"Everybody is saying, 'This has been such an efficient use of my time, because I have been able to meet so many people so quickly.'"

And it seems many visitors travelled to Calgary for the Stampede, as Yedlin says hotel rooms are booked up and Airbnb locations have been full.

"Nine years ago there was no Airbnb, so that expands the availabilities from an accommodation perspective," she said.

Yedlin also noted there has been a 50 per cent increase in foot traffic along Stephen Avenue and in the downtown core.

"People are really keen to take part in all the activates that are being offered."

WHAT'S ON THIS WEEKEND?

Aside from rodeo events and the 2023 Cowboys Rangeland Derby, there are still several famous musicians and big-name bands set to perform at the Stampede this weekend.

The Coca-Cola Stage will see indie rockers Mt. Joy perform on Friday, electronic duo Zeds Dead on Saturday and B.C.'s Mother Mother on Sunday.

At Nashville North, Eli Young Band will take the stage on Friday, followed by James Barker Band on Saturday and Tenille Arts on Sunday.

The Big Four Roadhouse will see Jersey Shore alum DJ Pauly D perform on Friday, followed by Jamaican singer-songwriter Koffee on Saturday and American hip-hop legends Cypress Hill on Sunday.

Outside of the grounds, there are plenty of other concerts.

The Badlands Music Festival will see performances from Rick Ross and Tyga on Friday, followed by Deadmau5 and Spencer Brown on Saturday.

The National Saloon tent is hosting Disco Lines on Friday, Arizona Zervas on Saturday and Daisy Dukes on Saturday.

Wildhorse Saloon is hosting Oxford Stomp on Friday, featuring Alan Doyle, Sam Roberts Band and The Strumbellas.

At the Cowboys Music Festival, you can see TLC and Shaggy on Friday followed by performances from Ice Cube, Steve Aoki and 24kGoldn on Sunday.

The Back Alley summer events tent, meanwhile, will have performances from Farruko on Friday, Yung Gravy on Saturday, and Tom Cochrane and Ludacris on Sunday.

Yedlin says the music festival aspect of the Calgary Stampede is one that helps draw many to the city.

"We've got really big names in terms of music artists that have come here."

ONE RECORD ALREADY SET

One record has already been set at the 2023 Calgary Stampede.

On Sunday, July 9, the Calgary Stampede served 17,182 pancakes to visitors as part of Tim Hortons Family Day, officially becoming the Guinness World Records title holder for 'most pancakes served in eight hours.'

It was a flippin’ great day at @TimHortons Family Day ��



The Calgary Stampede is the new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™️ title holder for most pancakes served in eight hours, with a total of 17,182!



Brittany, an official judge from Guinness World Records, was on hand to verify the… pic.twitter.com/zFcWOOWvKM