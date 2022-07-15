Calgary Stampede eyes attendance record ahead of final weekend

With the Calgary Stampede bursting back onto the scene in full for the first time since 2019, Calgarians and tourists have been treated to a jam-packed slate of activities and live entertainment.

Friday marks the eighth day of this year's edition of The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, and the event's all-time annual attendance record is within reach.

More than 90,000 people rolled into the Stampede grounds on Thursday, bringing this year's cumulative attendance to 855,620.

The all-time cumulative attendance record was set in 2012 during the Stampede's 100th anniversary when just over 1.4 million people came out.

With three full days remaining and some of the most highly anticipated events still ahead, it's possible this year's total could come close to or even eclipse the record set ten years ago.

Championship Sunday at the rodeo and the chuckwagon races is always a fan favourite. It's the final chance for competitors to cash in during the most prestigious Canadian rodeo contest of the year, and the competition is always fierce on the final day.

Aside from the rodeo at GMC Stadium, live music at the Stampede has become a much more mainstream attraction over the past few years.

Steven Lee Olsen is playing at Nashville North Friday night, then Jade Eagleson headlines the show on Saturday, followed by Tyler Joe Miller on Sunday.



There's a much different vibe on the Coke Stage, with Kaskade playing a set Saturday night and Alesia Cara holding things down on Sunday.

A reminder to anyone planning to attend the Stampede on Friday, a heat warning remains in effect for Calgary and Alberta Health Services is advising people to plan accordingly by practising sun safety.