Calgary Stampede First Nations princess to be crowned

The Calgary Stampede will be selecting this year's First Nations princess from three finalists at a ceremony scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Officials say Sikapinakii Low Horn, Alayiah Wolf Child, and Myghan Wolfleg will all be able to showcase their accomplishments at a performance at the Carriage House Inn at 2 p.m.

The competition includes traditional dance, public speaking, cultural knowledge and personal interviews ahead of the final decision.

"The Calgary Stampede First Nations Princess is a member of a Treaty 7 First Nation and shares her culture with audiences at more than 300 events annually, including speaking engagements, joining classrooms and performing traditional dances," officials said in a release.

The duties of the First Nations princess includes numerous appearances, educating others about First Nations cultures and helping to welcome visitors to the Elbow River Camp and this year's Calgary Stampede.

A crowning ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.