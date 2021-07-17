Calgary Stampede offers free admission on final day

As a special thank you to all the residents of Calgary and Alberta, Stampede officials are offering all guests the chance to visit the grounds, free of charge, on Sunday.

Officials say the successful Calgary Stampede is "the first step" toward a safe reopening of the city and return to live events.

"We are humbled and grateful for the support we have received from our community," said Steve McDonough, president and chairman in a statement.

"This celebration is for Calgarians, and we would like to invite everyone to ride with us one more time on Sunday."

From 10 a.m., guests can experience all the rides of the midway, taste all the unique foods and enjoy western music and dancing as well. To cap the night off, families will also be able to enjoy the spectacular fireworks show finale.

Tickets are also still available for events at the Stampede rodeo as well as the evening show, featuring Broncs After Dark and the Bell Grandstand Show.

The Calgary Stampede website has details on how to purchase tickets.