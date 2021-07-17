Calgary Stampede offers free admission on final day
As a special thank you to all the residents of Calgary and Alberta, Stampede officials are offering all guests the chance to visit the grounds, free of charge, on Sunday.
Officials say the successful Calgary Stampede is "the first step" toward a safe reopening of the city and return to live events.
"We are humbled and grateful for the support we have received from our community," said Steve McDonough, president and chairman in a statement.
"This celebration is for Calgarians, and we would like to invite everyone to ride with us one more time on Sunday."
From 10 a.m., guests can experience all the rides of the midway, taste all the unique foods and enjoy western music and dancing as well. To cap the night off, families will also be able to enjoy the spectacular fireworks show finale.
Tickets are also still available for events at the Stampede rodeo as well as the evening show, featuring Broncs After Dark and the Bell Grandstand Show.
The Calgary Stampede website has details on how to purchase tickets.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for July 19, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, July 19.
-
Nikka Yuko garden seeing plenty of local traffic, events selling outStaff at the Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden in Lethbridge are happy to see an influx of visitors after a roller coaster of a year in 2020.
-
Crews battle large Innisfil house fireFire crews spent hours battling a large house fire in Innisfil on Sunday night.
-
Restoration work to begin Monday following Pembina Highway water main breakDelays are expected to last into at least Monday following a major water main break on Pembina Highway.
-
Latin Festival a success, more festivals to come: OrganizersThe Southern Alberta Ethnic Association hosted its first festival in over a year and it was a success, according to organizers.
-
Manitoba government is 'rewriting history,' former senior bureaucrat saysTwo Indigenous men have quit their positions on Manitoba economic development boards in the wake of controversial remarks by Premier Brian Pallister and a cabinet minister.
-
Two separate Toronto stabbings send two men to hospitalTwo men were seriously wounded in two separate stabbings in Toronto Sunday evening.
-
Remote B.C. First Nation celebrates arrival of clean tap waterFor 20 years, the Lhoosk'uz Dené First Nation has been trucking in bottled water. Now, thanks to a partnership with experts at the University of British Columbia, those days are over.
-
Hospital staff shortages continue: Grey Nuns in Edmonton faces reduced service levelsThe Grey Nuns Hospital in Edmonton is now the latest in a string of health care facilities in Alberta facing bed closures or service reductions.