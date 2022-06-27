Calgary Stampede selects David Spence as celebrity judge for 2022 parade

Officials with the Calgary Stampede announced on Monday that retired CTV News meteorologist David Spence will be serving as the celebrity judge for the 2022 Calgary Stampede Parade.

He'll be judging the floats while listening to the bands play, the horses neigh and soaking in all of the other highlights the parade has to offer.

Spence retired in November after over five decades in the broadcast industry, including 40 in Calgary.

"For 40 years he judged Mother Nature but this year he’ll be judging and awarding the best of the best during the Calgary Stampede Parade," said a tweet from Stampede officials.

Spence says it will be familiar territory.

"We did so many shows with CTV from the Stampede grounds. We did shows from the top of the ferris wheel, from the midway, when the weather turned bad we kept people aware of thunderstorms and hail storms and when it was hot we even tried to fry an egg on the sidewalk – with mixed results)," Spence said in a video shared to social media.

"Even though I retired from CTV, I'm so happy I can continue my involvement as your celebrity judge for this year's Calgary Stampede Parade."

The parade will be led by Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner this year.

This years celebrity judge for the 2022 Stampede Parade is…



(Drum roll please ��)



David Spence!!



For 40 years he judged Mother Nature but this year he’ll be judging and awarding the best of the best during the Calgary Stampede Parade! ☀️ �� @CTVdavidspence @calgarystampede pic.twitter.com/4uIqyyUMda

The 2022 Calgary Stampede runs from July 8 – 17, with the parade running serving as the official kickoff to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

It starts at 9 a.m. on July 8.

For more information you can visit the Calgary Stampede's website.