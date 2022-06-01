Calgary Stampede unveils Nashville North concert lineup

Country music fans have reason to celebrate as the Calgary Stampede has released its lineup of Nashville North performers.

This year's concerts, which are free with Stampede Park admission, will showcase some of Canada's top talent including:

Thursday, July 7

Meghan Patrick

Friday, July 8

Tenille Townes

Saturday, July 9

Tebey

Sunday, July 10

Jordan Davis

Nate Haller

Monday, July 11

Tim Hicks

Hunter Brothers

Tuesday, July 12

Chris Lane

Shawn Austin

Wednesday, July 13

The Reklaws

SACHA

Thursday, July 14

Lindsay Ell

Nice Horse

Friday, July 15

Steven Lee Olsen

Saturday, July 16

Jade Eagleson

Sunday, July 17

Tyler Joe Miller

Two-step your way down to Nashville North, the original Stampede Party tent.



See the full Nashville North lineup and get unlimited entries to Stampede Park to watch all your favourite artists with the Stampede SuperPass, now available online!



��️ https://t.co/kXhRMNolSd pic.twitter.com/lAJTHEyuKY

While admission to Nashville North is free, visitors can beat the crowds by purchasing a Buck the Line VIP Pass.

The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth runs July 8 – 17.

Visit Nashville North for additional details including concert set times.