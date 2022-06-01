Calgary Stampede unveils Nashville North concert lineup
Country music fans have reason to celebrate as the Calgary Stampede has released its lineup of Nashville North performers.
This year's concerts, which are free with Stampede Park admission, will showcase some of Canada's top talent including:
Thursday, July 7
- Meghan Patrick
Friday, July 8
- Tenille Townes
Saturday, July 9
- Tebey
Sunday, July 10
- Jordan Davis
- Nate Haller
Monday, July 11
- Tim Hicks
- Hunter Brothers
Tuesday, July 12
- Chris Lane
- Shawn Austin
Wednesday, July 13
- The Reklaws
- SACHA
Thursday, July 14
- Lindsay Ell
- Nice Horse
Friday, July 15
- Steven Lee Olsen
Saturday, July 16
- Jade Eagleson
Sunday, July 17
- Tyler Joe Miller
Two-step your way down to Nashville North, the original Stampede Party tent.
See the full Nashville North lineup and get unlimited entries to Stampede Park to watch all your favourite artists with the Stampede SuperPass, now available online!
While admission to Nashville North is free, visitors can beat the crowds by purchasing a Buck the Line VIP Pass.
The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth runs July 8 – 17.
Visit Nashville North for additional details including concert set times.