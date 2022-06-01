iHeartRadio

Calgary Stampede unveils Nashville North concert lineup

image.png

Country music fans have reason to celebrate as the Calgary Stampede has released its lineup of Nashville North performers.

This year's concerts, which are free with Stampede Park admission, will showcase some of Canada's top talent including:

Thursday, July 7

  • Meghan Patrick

Friday, July 8

  • Tenille Townes

Saturday, July 9

  • Tebey

Sunday, July 10

  • Jordan Davis
  • Nate Haller

Monday, July 11

  • Tim Hicks
  • Hunter Brothers

Tuesday, July 12

  • Chris Lane
  • Shawn Austin

Wednesday, July 13

  • The Reklaws
  • SACHA

Thursday, July 14

  • Lindsay Ell
  • Nice Horse

Friday, July 15

  • Steven Lee Olsen

Saturday, July 16

  • Jade Eagleson

Sunday, July 17

  • Tyler Joe Miller

Two-step your way down to Nashville North, the original Stampede Party tent.

See the full Nashville North lineup and get unlimited entries to Stampede Park to watch all your favourite artists with the Stampede SuperPass, now available online!

��️ https://t.co/kXhRMNolSd pic.twitter.com/lAJTHEyuKY

— Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede) June 1, 2022

While admission to Nashville North is free, visitors can beat the crowds by purchasing a Buck the Line VIP Pass.

The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth runs July 8 – 17.

Visit Nashville North for additional details including concert set times.

12