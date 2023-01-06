Calgary Stampeder suspended for using banned substances

A Calgary Stampeder will be sitting out for the next two games after it was discovered he was using illicit substances.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) says wide receiver Richie Sindani tested positive for methandienone and stanozolol, which are banned substances.

Both drugs are listed as anabolic steroids by the Government of Canada.

Given that this is Sindani's first violation, the CFL's policy dictates he will be suspended for the next two games.

"Under the policy, suspended players cannot participate in regular season or post-season games," the CFL said in a statement on the matter.

The league says the Stampeders will have to decide whether or not to allow Sindani to attend other team activities, such as training camp, practices and meetings, while the suspension is in effect.

The Calgary Stampeders, in a statement to CTV News, says they "were very disappointed" with the player's violation.

"The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence," said the Stampeders' management.

"This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about the supplements they are taking."

The CFL says Sindani will need to submit himself to mandatory drug testing and be assessed and clinically evaluated to determine if further counseling is required.

The league's drug policy mandates a nine-game suspension for second violations, a year suspension for a third violation and a lifetime ban for a fourth violation.

The team says Sindani joined the Stampeders in 2018 and is eligible to become a free agent next month.

The Stampeders have no further comment on the matter.