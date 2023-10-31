Calgary Stampeders embracing underdog role heading into the playoffs

This wasn’t a very good regular season for the Calgary Stampeders.

The team finished with a 6-12 record and just barely snuck into the playoffs.

The good news for the Stamps is they now get to flush that.

As head coach Dave Dickenson says, "everyone starts from scratch in the post season."

"Everybody is 0-0," he said. "Some teams will get a first win by just hanging out on the coach."

"We’ve got to earn it," he added. "We’ve got to play a great game on the road – not that we can’t do that, we’ve shown that we can, and I’m excited to see what team shows up."

THE UNDERDOGS

Dickenson says he’s reminding his team how difficult it's going to be to go into B.C. Place and knock off the B.C. Lions.

He says they’ll have to be at their very best if they want to advance to the West Final against Winnipeg.

Running back Ka’Deem Carey says the Stamps are embracing the underdog role, adding that maybe that’s not such a bad thing.

You can just go out there and play football and be you, and you have nothing to lose," he said. "Just have fun and see what the results is at the end of the day."

"It’s crazy. I’m going into the stadium year and driving here and I’m thinking I feel better than last year. Team-wise, I feel like this is a better opportunity for us. I mean, we’re in the same spot that we were last year, going back to B.C. with a lot of revenge, so I’m excited."

MAIER LEARNED A LOT

The Lions got the better of the Stamps in last years Western Semi Final, with B.C. winning that game 30-16.

It was Jake Maier’s first start in the playoffs, and he says he learned a lot.

"You learn when you need to take advantage of certain opportunities, when they’re presented and not pass them up," he said.

"Be aggressive and fall back on your fundamentals in your training. Those are the types of things you learn when you’re in those types of games.

"I’ve learned it in the hardest way possible."

This year's semi finals and finals will be played on Saturday.

Kickoff for the West Semi Final is 4:30 p.m.