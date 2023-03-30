Calgary Stampeders great Greg Peterson is Booster Club's sportsperson of the year

Greg Peterson is a born-and-raised Calgarian and has always been an active member of the sporting community.

He played defensive back with the Stampeders from 1984 to 1992.

When his playing career ended, he jumped into the broadcast booth and has been the Stamps' colour commentator since 1994.

He's also the president of the Greater Calgary Amateur Football Association.

Now, Peterson gets to add one more title to his already impressive resume – he's the Calgary Booster Club's sportsperson of the year.

It's not the first time he's been recognized by the Booster Club.

He won the Harry Hood award when he went to Dr. E.P. Scarlett as the football player of the year and has been recognized by them as an outstanding athlete.

Peterson says sportsperson of the year is special.

"It's a great honour to be the recipient of this award," he said.

"A lot of people came along on the sports journey with me and I have to really thank them for that."

ALWAYS HELPING THE FOOTBALL COMMUNITY

Peterson played an instrumental role in getting the football fields and the dome built at Shouldice Park.

Getting that done was big, he said, and is one reason why he's sportsperson of the year.

"It brings me a lot of joy just to see the achievement of building Shouldice and building the dome, seeing as it's so needed in the city," he said.

WEIDMANN IS TOP FEMALE

Isabelle Weidmann had a great 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

Weidmann won a gold medal, a sliver and a bronze.

She's also this year's winner of the Henry Viney trophy for female athlete.

Weidmann says having her name on the trophy with all of the past winners means a lot.

"It's a little surreal," she said.

"I actually looked at the list this morning of all the athletes that were nominated and have come before me and I'm really honoured to be with those women.

"It's really incredible to see the collection of athletes that have come out of Calgary."

MAKAR IS TOP MALE

Cale Makar won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche and he gets the nod for the Scott Mamini memorial award for top male athlete.

Makar wasn't at Thursday's press conference but his mom was in attendance.

Laura MacGregor says her son is super happy.

"He's thrilled, completely honoured and thrilled," she said.

"He is shocked, really, that he would be named for such an honour so early in his career and completely thrilled."

Multi-sport athlete Andreas Walther is the winner of the Jack Gregory award for Special Olympics athlete.

All of the winners will be recognized at the Calgary Booster Club's 69th annual gala on April 23.