Calgary Stampeders quarterback returns to the field

The Calgary Stampeders will be getting an edge against the Elks in their upcoming rematch this weekend.

Bo Levi Mitchell is rejoining the squad after being put on the six-game injured list when he fractured his fibula in the first week of this season.

He confirmed the injury occurred during the season opener against the Toronto Argonauts, but he tried to play through it the following week against the B.C. Lions.

Mitchell tossed four interceptions that game, which the Stampeders lost 15-9.

The Stamps quarterback was able to practice last week, but did not rejoin the team for the Labour Day Classic at McMahon Stadium.

He's now cleared by doctors and will be back tomorrow.

Rookie Jake Maier has replaced Mitchell in the lineup while he's been off.