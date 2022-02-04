Calgary Stampeders re-sign American defensive back Branden Dozier
The Calgary Stampeders have locked up another defensive back, re-signing American Branden Dozier.
Dozier, 28, played all 14 regular-season games for Calgary in 2021, recording 49 defensive tackles, a team-leading 17 special-teams tackles, two knockdowns, an interception and a sack.
The UNC-Charlotte alum also registered five tackles in Western Conference semifinal, where the Saskatchewan Roughriders edged Calgary 33-30 in overtime.
Dozier joined the Stampeders in 2020 after two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes and one with the B.C. Lions.
Hailing from Topeka, Kan., Dozier has 269 defensive tackles, 57 special-teams tackles, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three sacks in 269 CFL games.
Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel says in a statement that the team is pleased Dozier chose to continue his career in Calgary, saying he's a versatile player who made strong contributions to the defence and special teams units last season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2022.
