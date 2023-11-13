Calgary Stampeders sign American defensive lineman Damontre Moore

The Calgary Stampeders signed American defensive lineman Damontre Moore on Monday.

Moore also signed with the Stampeders in October and played one game in the 2023 season, but finished the year on Calgary's practice squad.

The Stampeders finished with a 6-12 record this season before losing to the B.C. Lions in the West Division semi-final on Nov. 4.

Moore had also signed to the Montreal Alouettes practice squad in September but was released in October without playing a game.

The 31-year-old defensive tackle, who measures at 6'4", 260 pounds, also won a Grey Cup with the Toronto Argonauts in 2022.

After playing college ball at Texas A&M, Moore was selected in the third round of the NFL draft by the New York Giants in 2013 before playing 66 games in the league and registering a total of 97 tackles, 11 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.