Calgary Stampeders sign Canadian linebacker Fraser Sopik to new contract
The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed Canadian linebacker Fraser Sopik.
The Toronto native played all 14 regular-season games for the Stampeders in 2021 and finished second on the team with 13 special-teams tackles. He also had four defensive tackles.
Calgary's fourth-round selection in the 2019 draft, Sopik has played 32 career regular-season games in two seasons with the team.
He has accumulated 23 special-teams tackles, 17 defensive stops, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one blocked kick.
The University of Western Ontario product had been eligible to become a free agent next month.
"I've enjoyed my time and development as a player in Calgary since 2019," Sopik said in a statement. "This coaching staff and organization is special, and I look forward to contributing in any way I can to a Grey Cup run this upcoming year."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2022.
